Edna Fund is, by far, the highest qualified candidate for Lewis County Commissioner, District 1. Edna was born and raised in Lewis County and has been involved in our community through civic groups and volunteerism since before I met her over 30 years ago. This gives her an integral understanding of the challenges we face.
Edna’s work-related skills and achievements include public service as a state employee, Centralia City Council member and county official. She has years of experience with large-scale and multi-department budgeting, negotiations, city planning, community development, public health and emergency management. Her opponent has not one of these experiences.
Edna is a fiscally frugal steward of our tax dollars and is frugal in her personal life as well. She is 100 percent self-funded in her re-election campaign. When I asked her about that she proudly stated, “I am beholden to no one.” And that is something her opponent cannot say.
Edna seeks out different ideas and perspectives by traveling the county attending community events and visiting with constituents. She is approachable and has an open-door policy. Edna has proven her values again and again standing up for social justice, racial equality and gender equality.
She genuinely wants to solve problems in our community and looks for answers that benefit the taxpayers, not special interests, political parties or conglomerates. She advocates for small business and shops locally whenever possible. A current project Edna is working on is getting reliable internet to every home in our county. This would be a great benefit attracting business and families to our community.
Experience, integrity, leadership, Edna is the by far the best qualified candidate. If you are still on the fence, read her opponents entry in the online voter’s guide and you will see that I am right. Swope offers nothing and is guaranteed to deliver. Please join me in voting for Edna Fund.
Jennifer Krueger
Chehalis
