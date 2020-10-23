We keep thinking about how easy it is to recommend that everyone vote for Edna Fund as our county commissioner. She has been such a wise and thoughtful leader of this community.
When we think about the young man who has decided to run against her, we cannot help but think of how much more Edna has to offer to move this county forward.
Commissioner Fund understands the workings of government, the law, management, inclusiveness in decision making, and diplomacy. A young man who has never managed, never worked in government, never even been educated on matters of government cannot possibly hope to be as effective.
Commissioner Fund has invested in relationships with essentially everyone with the wide range of perspectives and interests in this community. Nobody has the breadth of community connection that Edna does. Certainly a new arrival to this area would take many years to learn whose input should be consulted in county decisions.
Finally, Commissioner Fund is a proven hard worker and vigorous advocate for Lewis County. Her efforts in Olympia and Washington, D.C. on behalf of our county have been tireless. She lives and breathes support for our community. It is unlikely that anyone can match her work ethic and passion for us as her friends and neighbors for so many decades.
Why would we want to trade all these proven qualities for some unproven and ambitious person so few even know? As voters, we are tasked with hiring a county leader for a $90,000 Commissioner job. When you compare the resumes, work ethic, education, community connections, experience and character Edna Fund is hands-down the candidate we should hire.
Douglas and Sharon Peterson
Chehalis
