This letter is about Edna Fund. We met many years ago as we were both committed to many projects and service needs in Centralia, Chehalis and all of Lewis County. We both were elected to serve on the Centralia City Council at different times.
Before being elected to the Centralia City Council, Edna was invited to serve on boards and commissions in our area. She willingly accepted and dedicated her personal time to fulfill her duties and responsibilities.
In addition, Edna very often attended and invited others to join her in supporting community and charitable organizations throughout our county. She has an unending amount of energy. Everywhere you go you will find her there.
Through the years, I have found Edna Fund to be a person of high moral character and integrity. She loves Lewis County and has been devoted to her service on the Lewis County Board of Commissioners to that end. She is experienced, knowledgeable and a proven leader.
I believe we can’t afford to lose her leadership skills and example.
It is difficult to understand how anyone would consider voting for Sean Swope, who lacks any record or commitment to community service or involvement. He woefully lacks any public service experience and very recently his on the job ethics and actions were found to be questionable.
Please join me in re-electing Edna Fund county commissioner.
Joyce Barnes
Centralia
