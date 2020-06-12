Drew Brees, take back your apology. Or help me understand why you did it. You had to be pressured by your organization.
Why else would you apologize for thanking and respecting your ancestors who fought for the freedoms that this country offers, which you took advantage of by speaking your mind. Why would you apologize for respecting our flag, which is a symbol for those exact freedoms.
Taking back your apology gives the rioters and looters a sense of righteousness, but they are not respecting the freedom given by our constitution, which only gives the right to peaceful protesting. The rioters are using this opportunity to create anarchy and destroy businesses, the backbone of our country. More and more of our citizens are being taught that only one side should get to voice their opinions and the other side is wrong and evil.
They’re not being taught what our constitution truly stands for and guarantees. I wonder how many of these rioters have served in the military or had relatives who did. My father, who served in Korea, would be turning in his grave to see what’s happening to our country. I was taught to respect the flag and the country, faults and all.
That doesn’t mean you have to agree with everything but it means you have to respect our system and use it properly and lawfully to make changes. It’s still the greatest country in the world because of our inspired constitution, which is why people still want to immigrate here. There’s just so much I don’t understand about your apology.
Sheryl Isaacson
Chehalis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.