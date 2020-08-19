Do you remember when the mental health institutions downsized in the 70’s? This was due to the mistreatment of some patients by staff, which caused funds to be cut and the closure of many of the institutions.
This put many of those people out on the streets. And forced the medical community to pick up the slack, also put law enforcement and correctional facilities to pick up the void, with an increase in homelessness and unemployment. Also there was an increase in person on person violent crime.
Substance abuse had a rise with self medications. Without mental health services available to those who need help, they will keep increasing.
And now we are saying to defund the police. Haven’t we learned that the benefits of this will not stop the problem, but will only multiply the problem? And who will solve the new problems?
Why not solve the problem in the first place?
We have seen that when the police are not able to do their jobs the national guard is called. This means that less trained people will be enforcing the laws that they don’t have the knowledge or the training to perform, so what can go wrong?
And soon those programs that were targeted for the betterment of the equality of those who have been suffering, because of the collapse of this system, a system that was designed to protect everyone, will now have no one trained to hold some sort of order in our communities when we need them because they will not be there.
The only order then will be the chaos filled with inequality, a.k.a. “racism,” and that is what this all started from in the beginning. Only now who will stop it, let alone able to slow it down. Start your praying now, because God is going be real busy then.
Carl Bohlin
Centralia
