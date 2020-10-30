I am a multi-issue, pro-life, Roman Catholic voter.
Donald Trump is not pro-life.
Jaime Herrera Beutler is not pro-life in support of Trump.
My conscience tells me that this administration is doing wrong by all of us.
Trump/Jaime are doubling down on man-made climate change, gambling away the future of our children and grandchildren. That is not being pro-life.
It is not pro-life to promote an immigration system that is punishing and seperates families, desperate for help and then imprisons their children in cages.
It is not pro-life to pass labor and tax policies that enrich the wealthest at the expence of caring for the poor.
It is not being pro-life to relentlessly try to deny healthcare to the most vulnerable and poorest Americans.
Joe Biden is pro-life. Carolyn Long is pro-life. Join me in being a Pope Francis voter and upholding the sanctity of life, as no single issue defines what it means to be pro-life.
Vote Biden. Vote Long. Be pro-life!
Joseph Hobson
Longview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.