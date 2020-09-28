Joe Biden isn’t perfect; ideologically he’s more of a moderate than liberals would like, and his Democrat status disqualifies him for most conservatives. However, his moderate leaning makes him politically ideal for those on either side that are less extreme.
There are faults and reasons to not support Biden, but sadly we live in a time where we must pick the lesser of two evils.
The United States is realistically strictly a two party country; we cannot seriously consider a third party during such an important and historic election. While third party candidates can have more appealing politics, it’s clear that not voting for Biden is a vote for Trump.
To abstain from voting out of protest is a vote for Trump. I hope this appeals both to liberals who consider voting third party, as well as conservatives who understand that Donald Trump disgraces Republicans.
With Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, our votes will not only be for the next president; but for our rights and those of our brothers and sisters from all walks of life for decades to come.
We must choose to vote for a Supreme Court that protects our liberties rather than restricting them; that advances us rather than sending us back in time.
We must also choose to vote for a person who will act as a public servant rather than only in their own interests. We must vote towards a united, inclusive, and prosperous country. Soberingly, we must vote towards a nation where people aren’t emboldened to commit hate crimes.
It is crucial that we unite to defeat Donald Trump rather than throwing votes away out of protest or to a candidate that cannot win. Our futures and livelihoods are in further danger than ever before and every vote is important.
Vote for an America where people can be unburdened by discrimination. Vote for an America without execution by cop. Vote for an America where freedom rings, and is not muffled. At least to get back on track, vote for Joe Biden.
Christian Bolduc
Chehalis
