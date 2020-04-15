Although most of us are focusing right now on the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to remember there is an important election coming up in November. Carolyn Long is running again for the House of Representatives in order to represent our 3rd Congressional District.
When she first ran in 2018, she held close to 50 in-person town hall meetings all across our district (which is a huge district encompassing seven counties, plus a tiny bit of Thurston County). She thrived on the opportunity to meet people and listen to their concerns. Sadly, just as she was planning to start her town halls again, COVID-19 entered our lives and her town halls have been put on hold. Hopefully she will be able to hold some in the future, but in the meantime, she is planning how she can connect with the residents in our district. And people should remember that Jaime Herrera Beutler has not held an in-person town hall for over three years.
COVID-19 has highlighted, among other things, the need for an improved health care system in our country. As The Chronicle reported in January of this year, the uninsured rate in Lewis County has dropped by one half since the Affordable Care Act (ACA). In 2011, before the ACA, 17.1 percent of the population in Lewis County was uninsured. In 2017, only 9 percent were uninsured. That is obviously a great improvement, but we still have more work to do.
Jaime Herrera Beutler and the Republicans proudly voted over 50 times to completely end the ACA, without having a plan to replace it. And the current administration has a lawsuit, which is expected to go before the Supreme Court next term, to end the ACA without anything to replace it. Carolyn Long, on the other hand, wants everyone to have access to, and be able to afford, good health care. Her own mother, at age 43, died from lung cancer, partly because they were poor and couldn’t afford health care. She wants to improve the ACA and provide a public option while we work toward health care for all.
Remember, we are the only developed country that doesn’t have coverage for all people. Other countries which have universal coverage usually have a mixed system using government and private insurance funding, similar to government insurance for: active military, retired military, Medicare, and Medicaid; and private insurance offered through employer plans, individual plans or through the Affordable Care Act.
We have had the pleasure of meeting Carolyn Long at several town halls and were impressed with her energy, her intelligence, and her sincere desire to listen to the concerns of all people. She also asked lots of questions and wanted to work with people to try to find the best solutions to the problems they were having. She will be a hands-on representative who is not afraid to meet with her constituents, and indeed who thrives on meeting and talking with a variety of people.
Frank and Susan Hackett
Onalaska
