One wonders whether the narcissist Donald Trump realizes how calamitous his life has become. Not only has the president lost the popular vote two times running, but his fatuous attempts to cling to power, culminating in the horrific assault on the nation's Capitol, have devastated his reputation and all hopes for a financial or political comeback.
The Trump "brand," the basic source of the president's wealth, fame and power, was built on an image of success and glamor, effortlessly achieved. This was always exaggerated, of course, and now has been utterly trashed.
A case in point: Deutsche Bank, the sole moneylender to Trump of any consequence for many years, is cutting all ties to The Donald. Trump owes hundreds of millions to this firm, and now may be unable to repay or to refinance this debt.
Also, the Professional Golfers Association has scrapped plans to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump is an avid golfer who loves to associate with sports celebrities, and the blow to his pocketbook and to his ego must be enormous.
Similarly, Bill Belichick, the legendary coach of the New England Patriots, has refused an offer of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, citing recent political unrest. Belichick is a patriot in more ways than one.
Most important, myriad state agencies in New York are aggressively investigating Trump's innumerable financial dealings. It is probable that the president will face serious charges regarding bank fraud, insurance fraud and tax fraud.
Unlike "collusion" and "conspiracy," furthermore, financial crimes are comparatively easy to prove.
More to the point, they could not be nullified by a presidential self-pardon, which would apply only to federal malfeasance.
Exactly what the storming of the Capitol was intended to achieve remains nebulous.
Evidently, the goal was to roil such chaos as to enable an act of martial law and a derogation of the Constitution.
Sort of an American version of the Reichstag fire.
Indisputably, Trump is capable of provoking such contretemps. The man has no moral bearing whatsoever, and damns all criticism of his "stable genius" as treason. Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Fuhrer.
In 1941, Churchill said of Hitler: "Nothing is more certain than that every trace of Hitler's footsteps, every stain of his infected and corroding fingers, will be sponged and purged and, if need be, blasted from the surface of the Earth."
Is it fair to apply these words to Donald Trump? Not entirely, but close enough.
Joseph Tipler
Centralia
