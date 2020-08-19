With the GOP supporting all the damage coming out of our White House this is no time to listen to the lies coming out in this district election. We need to retain Dean Takko Senate in the 19th Legislative District.
He has worked tirelessly for our district. As chair of the local government committee he sponsored many bills to help local governments.
Something few have done, he sponsored and had it passed by the legislature and passed by the vote of the people a constitutional amendment dealing with government operations in the event of a cataclysmic event, such as death quake and tsunami.
There are so many good things Dean has done and will continue to for the citizens of our district. My vote is for Dean Takko.
Larry Davis
Longview
