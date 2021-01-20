These are challenging times for health care workers.
We are writing to let the community know that our goal is to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to everyone in our hospital district who wants one. We want you to know, though, that the rules being put upon us by regulatory guidance are continually changing, creating a constantly-moving target for our staff. We are doing our best to be nimble and move accordingly as these changes come down from the state.
This is what we know today: We are in Phase B1. Residents 65 and older or those 50 and over who live in a multi-generational home are eligible for the vaccine. Health care workers also continue to be available. Please see our website for detailed information on the phases at MyArborHealth.org.
If you are able to email us, please send your name and age to CovidVaccine@MyArborHealth.org to be put on our call list. If you are unable to email, call us at 360-496-3777 with the same information. We will contact you when your age meets the phase requirements.
We thank you for your consideration and patience with our staff. We want you to know that our mission at Arbor Health is to nurture a healthy community, therefore getting this vaccine to you is our highest priority.
Leianne Everett
CEO, Arbor Health Morton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.