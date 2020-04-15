We are being stalked by a lethal killer, COVID-19. Just as a predatory animal will seek out the weakest in a herd, either the very small, the sickly or the elderly or infirm, so this virus does. As an elderly person of 67, I am very much aware of the viruses’ propensity to take down older people. I have read that the greatest fatalities were of people 66 and older. The coronavirus may change over time to include other unfortunate age groups, but for now, the baby boomers are it.
Staying home and staying health is excellent advice. Another step we can take as seniors to keep ourselves well is to wear a mask when we have to be out among other people. Practicing social distancing is all well and good, but it is oftentimes not practical and at times not even feasible.
The best defense we have when in public is to wear a mask. Any kind of mask is better than nothing at all. It doesn’t have to be a medical grade mask, just something that will be a barrier against unknowingly breathing in the virus that is silently circling. Because coronavirus doesn’t even make itself known to an infected person until at least five days after they have contracted it, innocent people who are already sick could easily infect elderly people who are not protected by wearing a mask. This is no joke. Hundreds of people are dying every day in our country. How many might not have gotten sick or died just by the simple act of wearing a mask?
On page 6 of The Chronicle on Saturday, April 4, 2020 , is a picture of six people, all young except one senior citizen. Its caption reads. “Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Director Alicia Bull, left, accepts a check from Twin Transit General Manager Joe Clark, while practicing social distancing.”
If you have seen that picture you should have noticed that all six of them were wearing masks. If social distancing is enough, why are they bothering to wear a mask? Is it because social distancing is not adequate protection against COVID-19, but wearing a mask is?
When I have to be out in public, I cringe at the number of older people I see who are walking around unprotected as if everything is fine. Everything is not fine. Coronavirus is an invisible, indiscriminate, lethal killer. Breathe it in and you are playing Russian roulette — will your immune system stand up to it, or will you die? Maybe wearing a mask is not comfortable, hot and can seem claustrophobic at times, but it’s not forever. And isn’t it worth it to be around a little longer for your loved ones?
P.S. Thank you Book ‘n’ Brush for trying to help the average person protect themselves against the coronavirus.
D. Louise Khvoroff
Randle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.