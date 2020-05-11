In past years I have voiced my opinion on the need to encourage population control to hold the earth’s human population down to a number that is within the carrying capacity of the planet. A finite amount of resources and arable land cannot support an infinite growth in population.
Though there are vast open land areas on earth much of it is not suitable for agriculture. In order to support a growing population science has provided farmers with chemical fertilizers and high-yield hybrid seed to increase the amount of food an acre of land will produce.
We ignore the need for us to limit our population, in fact population growth is encouraged by many factions. Overcrowding reduces the distance between incompatible cultures. This results in friction that spawns conflict and terrorism.
The earth has the capacity to heal itself, nature has defenses that enable it to overcome out of balance growth. Because of the need to support our population we have created industries responsible for global warming. We are literally battling Mother Earth.
Unfortunately the earth’s solution to any species overpopulation is disease. If you cram too many animals together eventually one will acquire a fatal illness that will spread to the general population. We are experiencing this phenomenon currently. The COVID-19 plague/pandemic is nature’s way of controlling our population.
Though we humans have had the means to control our population growth for many years we have behaved irresponsibly by going forth and multiplying. Now it seems our numbers will be controlled the hard way. As we return to the behaviors of the past and mix freely, this new virus may force the return to a population level that the earth can support.
Doug Findley
Randle
