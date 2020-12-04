Our country has been hit with at least two major catastrophes in the past four years. The first was Donald Trump being elected president, the second being the coronavirus. I am not a political person, but a people person. My personal opinion is that Joe Biden is a good, honest and sincere person and Trump is a lying, self-centered egotist. It is, in my opinion, that he is mainly concerned about himself, not the American people. I wonder if he cheats at golf.
I am going with what scientists and doctors are suggesting we do to help decrease the rapid increase of this virus, not what Trump does. Scientists and doctors are working on a vaccine for the virus, to be available soon.
Four years ago, I told a good friend, “If Trump becomes president, it will be the worst thing that ever happened to this country.” As my wise old boss (now deceased) used to say, “I might not be right, but I won’t be far from it.”
Steve Lee
Adna
