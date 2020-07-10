A big stack of blocks is a joy for little kids to knock over, and so it goes until they are old enough to put time and thought into producing complex structures of their own.
That’s when they realize that the world didn’t “just happen.” It took work, talent and intestinal fortitude.
Why is it then, that a whole section of our population has never reached this normal level of maturity? What produced these destructive overgrown children throwing tantrums in the street?
It’s more than time for our leaders to take a stand. It’s going to be (guess what) unpopular but no country on earth can withstand howling mobs rampaging through their streets.
Pauline Kerr
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.