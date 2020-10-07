I was just wondering, could there be a conflict of interest down the road if Sean Swope got elected as county commissioner? He has accepted many large donations to his campaign from almost everyone from the Port of Centralia.
Commission President Julie Shaffley has stated at recent port meetings that she would not want to sully her reputation with a conflict of interest issue. Yet, she donated $500 to Swope’s campaign. Port Executive Director Kyle Heaton also donated $500 and recently resigned commissioner Dan Keahey donated $1,000. Even the port’s Administrative Assistant Amy Graber donated $250 to Swope’s campaign.
Although this is not illegal, it makes you wonder what the port is going to want in return. Are they looking to have a county commissioner in their back pocket? Looks suspicious to me. After all, Sean Swope has no qualifications to be a county commissioner.
After doing some research, I found that Swope’s education is in youth ministry and theology from an online “university”/school. He is “self-educated” in graphic design, videography, web design and marketing. His work experience is sparse and intermittent with a lot of reported unemployment.
In January of this year, he began working for Twin Transit where he recently violated campaign laws by using the public company’s vehicle and time, while delivering meals to seniors, to blatantly campaign for himself, in spite of being warned against doing that twice! That was no “honest mistake,” as he told The Chronicle.
At best, it shows poor judgement and insubordination. And could using poor judgement be the reason for his bouts of unemployment?
To sum things up: If elected, Swope could be beholden to the Port of Centralia, which could result in conflicts of interest.
Also, the county has a $100 million budget. Are you willing to entrust it to someone with questionable judgement? Now is not the time to take chances.
What do you think?
Jan Banevich
Centralia
