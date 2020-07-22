When considering your vote on the school levy consider what kind of a community you want to be part of. We prefer to be a part of a community which shows strong support for its schools as Centralia has done for many years.
Young families looking for a home to raise their children prefer a community with strong support for its schools. Good teachers looking for a job prefer a community with strong support for its schools.
Don and Judy Wilson
Centralia
(1) comment
Seems like we're here because this community didn't support the last attempt at a levy. Oh, and it appears teachers' pay comes from the State, not the local school district. Since when did my tax money become a vehicle to influence teachers' job prospecting? We actually prefer living in a community in which its public agencies live within their means. This levy pays for elective activities. Those with children who choose these activities can pay for it themselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.