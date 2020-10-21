In 2016, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler was asked whether she would vote for then candidate Donald Trump. She stated she could not vote for him because she didn’t want to tell her daughter she was OK with his behavior.
Recently, Congresswoman Herrera Beutler said she was going to vote for Trump this year.
So, after four years of Donald Trump’s insidious, embarrassing and unbalanced behavior she now feels she is comfortable supporting him. Congresswoman Herrera Beutler has dishonored her office by accepting this man and voting for him to continue to disgrace our country.
I want to remind you of the person who has that integrity, moral principles, and professionalism — Carolyn Long. Vote for Carolyn Long for Congress!
Sandra Davis
Longview
