Under Referendum 90, Washington state is the first state in the country to put sex education on the ballot in November. People that read the bill, which was passed on a near partisan line in the middle of the night, may not have any initial concerns with the language at first glance. Many believe the graphic curriculums shown on social media are a scare tactic or so outrageous they can’t be true. Supporters will say parents can opt out, districts can still choose their curriculum, and its age appropriate. Planned Parenthood, the bill proponents, claim the bill is necessary to prevent teen pregnancy and to help kids recognize if they are being sexually abused. Both of which are goals I can support. However; Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) is not the answer.
Currently there are no laws requiring schools to submit any other curriculum to OSPI for review. If approved, comprehensive sexual education will be the first curriculum to ever be required to submit to the state for approval. The bill also does not prevent the state from changing the learning standards at any time. Districts have the option to choose from already-approved curriculums (which include many of the graphic lessons circulating on social media. For some elementary grades there is only one approved curriculum in which many feel is inappropriate.) or develop their own. This would require them to have time and funds needed to undergo this process. Many of our local districts do not have funding or time for this. Although mandated, there is no funding being provided to implement this.
Teen birth rates are continuously declining in Washington. Schools that teach sex ed, which most do, are already required under the law to teach more than abstinence. To address child sexual abuse prevention in schools, Washington state passed Erin’s Law in 2018 on a bipartisan basis. Implementation of this law is still ongoing. Opting out will be difficult when lessons are intermingled with various curriculums and subjects. CSE isn’t the answer or necessary.
Chris Reykdal, current Superintendent of Public Instruction, is seeking another term. He requested this bill even after his agency conducted a survey where 58 percent surveyed disagreed with it. When testifying before the legislature, he stated those that disagreed were “flat-earthers” and “Holocaust deniers.” After I-976 passed ($30 tabs), Reykdal urged Democrats to “step up” arguing transportation projects in counties that voted for this be stopped. Under his leadership our public schools are becoming a partisan place.
If you disagree with him or his policies, he retaliates and bullies. This is not someone we need in charge of our children or schools. Thankfully, this race has a moral woman to vote for. Maia Espinoza, a mom who believes in listening to parents, education dollars following the child and supporter of local control over controversial topics like sex ed. This race matters now more than ever.
I look forward to casting my vote for Maia Espinoza and rejecting R90. I hope you will join me!
Kelsi Hamilton
Chehalis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.