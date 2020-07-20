Dear elected officials and community leaders, on Saturday, July 11, a weekly peaceful group of demonstrators was once again advocating for conscious awareness in our community on societal issues.
Afterwards one of the gentlemen who was there posted on his Facebook page about recently added blocking brackets to the benches around and near George Washington Park. He assumed it was placed by the city in an attempt to discourage those who are homeless from being able to use the bench for sleeping.
My husband and I own investment properties in Centralia and Chehalis. We reside in Winlock. For the last four and half years I have been coordinating a weekly dinner in Centralia for those who are homeless and/or poverty stricken.
The experience I have gained being a landlord and community volunteer has enriched my education and compassion. Our society is at a crucial crossroad on how we perceive and treat our fellow human beings. As I hope you all know this must start individually and in our communities.
I must admit my first reaction to the hypocrisy of this action was frustration and disgust. The problem with hostile architecture is that it doesn’t aim to address the crisis of homelessness. All it achieves is making life harder for those already struggling.
Forcing people to find other places to sleep won’t solve the issue of homelessness. Try putting yourself in their physical shoes. When you’re in survival mode, you’re just trying to get through the day. Survival mode means there’s no long-term or medium-term plan. It’s all about getting through the next 24 hours.
When you’re stuck in survival mode, you feel like you’ll never dig yourself out of the hole. When did some of our community leaders lose their compassion? Seems to me finding shelter in an area that is more visible is safer for them and less troublesome for law enforcement. The problem with hostile architecture is that it doesn’t aim to address the crisis of homelessness. All it achieves is making life harder for those already struggling. I am confident you could do better than this. Maybe it’s time to start collaborating on solutions instead of deterrents?
Robin Pedrazzetti
Winlock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.