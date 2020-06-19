I went to town last week (Chehalis) and I came away feeling totally disheartened. I thought Lewis County was in phase 2, almost into phase 3, but what I saw, was our community going backwards. More people were wearing masks, more than March or April. More businesses had “please wear masks” signs on their doors, which were not posted the week before.
Does finding our way forward out of this pandemic mean going backward into fear? That’s what the government wants. They have us where they want us, afraid and obedient.
Our “new normal” meets all the requirements for their agenda. I just want to get back to an unmasked church, where I can see my friends smile, shake hands with my neighbors, and hug my loved ones. We all have learned the correct way to wash our hands, so now let’s get back to living our lives.
Debbie Dalsted
Onalaska
