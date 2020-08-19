I’m ashamed of the Lewis County board of commissioners for accepting a 10 percent salary increase in the middle of a nationwide pandemic and economic downturn. The economy of this county has struggled for years because of a lack of investment, yet our local government decides to pat itself on the back? Per the Chronicle’s article on the matter, “the Lewis County Commissioners each make more than $100,000 per year.” What kind of entitled, spoiled, and tone-deaf elected official looks at a six figure income paid for by ordinary citizens and thinks it isn’t good enough?
Take that 10 percent raise and give it to all my neighbors in my apartment complex and it could potentially be life changing. I guarantee you none of us are making six figures down here, that’s for sure, and we’re certainly not getting 10 percent raises.
I did vote for these government officials so they can gleefully add zeros to their bank account while the rest of the county struggles to stay viable even in a non-pandemic world. The salary commission “based its decision on a 10 percent increase in per capita income in Lewis County between 2014 and 2018,” so it decided the best way to invest that extra income was back into government leaders who already make more than me and neighbors combined? Why not invest that money in local businesses? Food banks? Infrastructure? Enticing industry back into the county? Anything to create better jobs, keep that per capita income increasing, and actually improve quality of life in our county.
Maybe that salary commission should have demanded our county commissioners take a pay cut. Maybe they should join the 12 percent of people in this county living in poverty or, at the very least, drop that six-figure salary down to the county’s median income of $50,216 (per the US Census Bureau’s estimates). Maybe then they’d realize who put them into those elected seats and maybe they’d understand what kind of message it sends when, in the middle of a nationwide crisis the likes of which we haven’t seen in 100 years, our elected officials are prioritizing their bank accounts over the county slowly falling apart outside their windows.
Justin Moore
Centralia
