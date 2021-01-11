In the mail, I received a request to donate to Centralia College. As a Christian and a conservative, I will say no. Recently, I was taking classes to be a chemical dependency counselor. In order to take all the courses needed I had to take a cultural diversity class. The ideas in that course were racist and anti-Christian.
The lessons taught that only whites can be racist. That 90 percent of American history has involved the creation and perpetuation of racism. And saying “Merry Christmas” to the wrong person is a microaggression. And if you were a white male heterosexual christian, you were part of the problem.
Instead of learning how to be a good counselor, I was forced to learn the teacher’s world view. Students in other fields at Centralia College have had similar experiences. If you are a Christian or conservative, consider other colleges.
James Pratt
Chehalis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.