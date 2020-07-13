President Abraham Lincoln, finishing his Gettysburg Address stated, “That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that this government of the people, for the people and by the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Eighty-seven years earlier, at the birth of our nation, the founding fathers presented in our Declaration of Independence the Declaration of Rights; “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
The U.S. Constitution includes the Bill of Rights, which direct the government to protect our God given rights to freedom of religion, speech and the press, and the rights of assembly and petition, and many other rights.
Every citizen has the right and duty to question, and demand justification for unilateral commands from our governor.
It is entirely correct for Sheriff Rob Snaza to say “Don’t be sheep.” The sheriff’s oath of office is a promise to uphold the constitution and the laws of the United States and the constitution and laws of the state of Washington. The sheriff did not swear to uphold Gov. Jay Inslee, or any other person, rather to uphold the law.
In an emergency, which requires immediate action for the safety of the people, the governor is correct in taking emergency action. There is a limit to emergency authority, however. Emergency authority is temporary. It cannot go on indefinitely.
The governor makes a mistake when he dictates control of every element of our lives. He must present justifying facts to the people, showing respect for our rights and our intelligence and he must openly refer to our legislature for consideration of his actions. Gov. Inslee is currently acting like the “dictator of the proletariat,” that is, a benevolent dictator.
The most serious threat to the citizens’ safety is not the coronavirus, rather it is anarchy, that is the widespread disregard for law and order.
The governor is dictating massive life-changing demands against law-abiding citizens while his fellow Democrats are encouraging lawless and criminal behavior among the rioters and troublemakers. This may result in a combination of the rioters disregarding the law and the thinking and freedom-loving law abiding citizens disregarding the governor’s dictates.
We live in a free country and we expect the government to be of the people, for the people and by the people. We do not allow government by one man, but government according to law made through the peoples’ representative legislature. We are not sheep.
Michael Kimbrel
Oakville
