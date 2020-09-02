The citizens of Centralia are so fortunate to have a port commissioner with integrity and with the best interests of us taxpayers. Commissioner Peter Lahmann is standing up to intense pressure to hurriedly pick a new port commissioner to replace Dan Keahey for the next 15 months.
Listening in on the Aug. 26 port meeting makes me realize Commissioner Lahmann is in the right position at the right time! I was appalled that the executive director would publicly call commissioner Lahmann’s integrity into question. Commissioner Lahmann’s call to the state auditor’s office to inquire about the conflict of interest issue regarding the nominees for Centralia port commissioner was totally appropriate in my opinion.
Hang in there, Commissioner Lahmann. We appreciate you standing up against a hasty decision.
Brian Dow
Centralia
