Joseph Biden, the prospective Democratic presidential nominee, has pledged to choose a woman as his vice- presidential running mate. This choice could be historic, as thus far all occupants of our two highest political offices have been men.
Women’s political rights once were heavily restricted. The first governmental jurisdiction in the United States to allow female suffrage was the Wyoming Territory in 1869. Although the first female member of Congress, Jeannette Rankin of Montana, was elected in 1916, female suffrage was not guaranteed nationwide until the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920, exactly a century ago.
President Franklin Roosevelt appointed the first female Cabinet member, Secretary of Labor Frances Perkins, in 1933. In 1981, President Ronald Reagan named Sandra Day O’Connor as the first woman on the United States Supreme Court.
In 1984, Democrat Walter Mondale became the first major party presidential nominee to choose a woman as his running mate, Congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro. Republican John McCain did likewise with Sarah Palin in 2008. In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to lead a major party ticket. In each of these cases, of course, the opposition candidates won.
Numerous prominent women have been suggested for Biden’s consideration. But it appears most likely that Biden will choose one of the following four: Stacey Abrams of Georgia, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Senator Kamala Harris of California or Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
Although determined and feisty, Abrams, age 46, is perhaps the least appealing of this group. Her bid for the governorship of Georgia in 2018 ended in defeat, albeit by a very narrow and controversial margin.
Her only directly relevant experience is as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives, where she served as minority leader for six years. This probably isn’t enough.
Warren was a major contender for the presidential nomination this year, and for a time was even
considered the front-runner. She is a tireless campaigner and has a genuinely warm and engaging personality.
But the senator is almost as far to the left as Bernie Sanders, and would have little appeal to the moderate
voters that Democrats need. At age 70, finally, she would not be a good match for the 77-year-old Biden.
Younger and more centrist than Warren is Harris, also the most charismatic of the four. The senator has an impressive legal background, having served as the California attorney general, and can be a dynamite debater. At 55, her age is ideal.
Last but by no means least is Klobuchar, vibrant at age 60. Like Harris, the senator ran a commendable presidential campaign this year, and performed honorably and convincingly in formal debates.
Unlike Harris, however, Klobuchar would have particular appeal in such Midwestern states as Wisconsin and Michigan. It was the loss of these states in 2016 that doomed Hillary Clinton.
There are no bad choices in this bunch, and any would be a major improvement over the mannequin Mike Pence. But Harris and Klobuchar are the most promising, with a slight edge to the Minnesotan.
Joseph Tipler
Centralia
