With so many important issues looming at us in these past few months, it is sometimes overwhelming to know what to do to help make this world a more positive place. One place to start is by supporting our children and our schools.
I am a retired Centralia teacher. I taught at Fords Prairie and Oakview for a total of 36 years and was honored to help educate around 900 Centralia students!
In those years, I learned that the community of Centralia loves their children and wants the absolute best education for them. You can help make that happen by voting yes in the upcoming school levy. The levy is so important to the health of Centralia schools. It helps provide funds for technology, sports, counselors, music and transportation.
The levy is not an additional tax, but merely a replacement. More than ever, Centralia children will need your support as they return back to school in a time of uncertainty. Help give them a great school year by supporting the local levy!
Sharon Miracle
Chehalis
