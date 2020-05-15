It was wonderful to see the article on drug court in Lewis County. I wanted to reach out and also inform you of other community services that help support Lewis County Drug Court and all of those that suffer from substance abuse and mental illness.
Cascade Community Healthcare has worked hard to remain open and provide services to our community for mental health, substance use, supported employment and a host of other supportive services. We are here for our community during this difficult time and understand that services need to come in a variety of ways.
We currently are doing most of our services via phone or telehealth. We are still doing some in-person services if the client would like and feels that they would benefit from it better than from their home, while utilizing social distancing protocols. We are phasing our services to align with the governor’s phase system, as we move toward phase 4 we will be opening up group sessions as well.
We recognize that isolation is one of the most dangerous aspects to someone’s recovery and with all the community supports for recovery being halted at this time, it is even more important to be there for our community.
Our substance use department has continued to meet with clients over the phone and have started back seeing clients in the office as needed. While we are not doing groups at this time, we are continuing to stay connected to our clients and making sure that they have support with their recovery.
We believe in our community and believe that together, all Agencies working with those that suffer from substance use or mental illness, we can continue to support our community the way it deserves.
If you need help or someone you love need’s help, please do not hesitate to reach out to Cascade Community Healthcare.
Mindy Greenwood
Director of Substance Use and Supported Employment
Chehalis
