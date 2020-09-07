Our Representative has voted time and time again to strip access to affordable health insurance and provided no replacement.
Several million people have already lost health care and more on the way due to the dire economic situation.
Carolyn Long supports a private option, which allows people to purchase insurance from the government if they’d like. Otherwise, they can keep their employer provided insurance.
Carolyn is ready to fight for Southwest Washington in Congress.
Now more than ever, we need her vision for our district: access to affordable health care and infrastructure investment to create jobs and expand broadband access.
I strongly encourage your vote to put Carolyn Long in Congress.”
Greg Lapic
Longview
