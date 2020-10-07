On Oct. 1, there was a town hall with Carolyn Long held outside at the Veterans’ Museum. It was billed as a “drive-in town hall” with everybody parking in the adjacent field and staying in their cars. Questions were asked via texting or sending a question the old fashioned way, writing it on paper. There was no pre-screening of questions. Everybody involved in organizing the event wore a mask and remaining in the car was strictly enforced.
Carolyn presented her plans for pandemic recovery, expanding internet infrastructure, repairing and improving our highway infrastructure, supporting veterans and improving educational opportunities. Especially impressive was her commitment to restoring bipartisanship and civility to Congress. Having taught this for a number of years at WSU Vancouver, Carolyn has unique skills to help return civility to Congress. She believes in putting people over politics and country over party.
Carolyn is 100 percent committed to showing up in the district to interact with everybody, not just those that voted for her or donated to her campaign. She has pledged to meet with people, listen to their concerns, and look them in the eye while explaining why she voted the way she does.
It has been almost four years since Jaime Herrera Beutler has had an open public forum anywhere in the 3rd Congressional District. She only holds meetings with her contributors, private groups or agencies. Additionally, we find out about these meetings after they happen. Beutler’s telephone town halls address only nine to 12 screened questions.
When Jaime gets a softball question, she rambles on to waste as much time as possible. In addition, one of her staff interrupts to announce that you are listening to a Jaime Herrera Beutler town hall. Since participants have to access the telephone town hall by code, wouldn’t you think people already know what they are listening to? Another way to waste time instead of answering potentially tough questions.
On Oct. 9, the League of Women Voters is hosting a debate between Carolyn Long and Jaime Herrera Beutler. The debate will be broadcast at 2 p.m. on Clark/Vancouver Television (CVTV.org). If you don’t have access to that channel, it will be available for streaming after the fact. Watch the debate, compare the two candidates and see the clear choice.
The 3rd Congressional District deserves a representative who serves all the people, not just those who vote for her. The 3rd Congressional District deserves a representative who is not afraid to return to her district and meet with constituents. The 3rd Congressional District deserves a representative who is not in the pockets of big business. The 3rd Congressional District deserves a representative who believes health care is everybody’s right. Carolyn is the person with integrity who will truly represent everyone.
Vote for Carolyn Long! She will truly represent all of us.
Bonnie Blake
Chehalis
