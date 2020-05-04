I have no idea whether Carolyn Long would do a better job than Jaime Herrera Beutler, but some of Long’s town hall comments bothered me. Laying blame on the federal government didn’t shock me since that is considered typical rhetoric between parties.
What did bother me was when she said, ‘Had she been in the congressional District seat ‘she would have’ pushed the COVID-19 conversation earlier than it happened, saying ‘She would have’ called attention to the disease as a public health crisis before the first cases were confirmed in the U.S. (she would have been) pushing to secure PPE and testing capabilities sooner than later.
Is it not easy though — with hindsight to say ‘I would have done this, I would have done that’? It just seems too easy for the politicians today to run down the workings of the establishment. Then they tend to build themselves up in the public’s eye while pushing others down and acting as though they, as individuals know all the answers.”
Thomas R. Hicker
Vader
