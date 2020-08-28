Carolyn Long portraying herself as a moderate is laughable. There just aren’t any moderates anymore in the Democratic Caucus.
The so-called “moderates” fall in line with Nancy Pelosi at all times. She keeps them under her wings closely and Carolyn Long is at the top of Pelosi’s fundraising priority program. Their agenda might be embraced in San Francisco or Portland, but it won’t work for southwest Washington. This is an important election for us. The choice could not be more clear. That is why I will be supporting Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler.
Anthony Ahrens
Centralia
