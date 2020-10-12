Carolyn Long will be a representative who is in touch with the constituents in her district. In the last four years she has traveled the length and breadth of the 3rd Congressional District, speaking to thousands of Southwest Washington residents’ concerns and about how government can and should respond.
In the past decade, Jaime Herrera Beutler has literally been a ghost in the district. She has hidden in that “other” Washington; only emerging in Southwest Washington to attend pre-arranged meetings with people who agree with her representation. She has become complacent and is well funded from interests outside of her district. As a result, she is out of touch with the majority of her constituents. What has she accomplished in the 10 years she has been in office? How have we who live here benefited from her representation? Have we been given a chance to share our concerns personally with her in district meetings? The answer is a resounding “no.” We deserve better!
As each day passes and our Lewis County COVID-19 count rises, we would like to know where Ms. Herrera Beutler stands on dealing with this pandemic in providing her district with actual relief. Does she believe, like the president, that this virus is a hoax and will go away very quickly? Tell that to the over 210,000 who have lost their lives during this national crisis. Can we count on help from a representative who voted over 80 times to eliminate the Affordable Care Act — the very healthcare plan which currently is saving lives in our district and throughout the United States. If she had been successful in that callous, partisan vote, those who have fallen victim to COVID-19 would have had no healthcare coverage!
Carolyn Long has earned my vote! She has taken the time to publicly produce her ideas on how to intelligently deal with the current pandemic. She has held over 70 town halls to personally hear citizens’ concerns. She will speak up and be a firm leadership voice for all of us when she is in Congress. She will not be bought by big corporate money or well-funded pacs. Most importantly, she will continue to connect with the residents of the 3rd Congressional District to demonstrate by word and deed what it truly means to be a United States Congressional Representative!
Jan Leth
Centralia
