In deciding which candidate to vote for, you need to first decide what issues are important to you. If affordable health care is important to you, Carolyn Long is a supporter of the Affordable Care Act while the incumbent, Jaime Herrera Beutler, voted to repeal the ACA over 40 times, a bill that protects people with pre-existing conditions.
If you prefer someone who is an independent thinker rather than the incumbent who has voted party line over 80 percent of the time, Carolyn Long is that person. As a long time educator focused on studying and teaching the constitution. Carolyn will make decisions with that in mind.
Having been a UFCW Local 555 member, Carolyn Long is a strong supporter of unions. The WSLC, which represents unions across the state, unanimously voted to endorse Carolyn Long.
Carolyn Long has made it abundantly evident, first by her physical presence here in our community, and now by her online presence, that we are important to her. That can not be said about the incumbent.
Joan Mason
Longview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.