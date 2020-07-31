Carolyn Long is prepared to do a lot for the citizens of Lewis County. Among other things she supports low-cost health insurance which protects people with pre-existing conditions, interest-free student loans, broadband access for everyone and a new I-5 bridge at the Washington-Oregon border to promote safety and commerce.
She has refused to take corporate PAC money. Therefore, her interests will be our interests. Carolyn Long will be able to do her job as our Congressional Representative in an ethical and principled way.
Carolyn comes from a small rural town and had to work hard to put herself through school, including working at her family’s small produce market. She earned a Ph.D. in political science from Rutgers University in 1997 and is currently a tenured professor at WSU Vancouver. Carolyn teaches courses on American Institutions, Public Law, Public Policy and Public Civility. She has received numerous awards for academic excellence and has written two books on constitutional law.
After observing Carolyn at a few town meetings in Chehalis, I know that she is warm, genuine and energetic. She enthusiastically accepts invitations to come to Lewis County and was here for the Static Fourth of July Parade at the Veterans’ Museum. She deserves our vote for Congress.
Kristi Nelson
Chehalis
