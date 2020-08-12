Our small, often overlooked group of 65 member bowling centers, is now one short, certainly, with others to follow.
After 63 years, third generation, family-owned Glacier Lanes in Everett, announced its permanent closure. Loss of another 30 jobs. Loss of another pillar of their community.
In four short hours yesterday, our proud group of small business owners decided enough is enough.
In four short hours a small army began to gather. In four short hours a lion started to roar.
“Bring Back Bowling” Phase I was able to get 750 emails to Governor Inslee, Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, plus members of the Washington State Congressional Delegation in Washington DC.
In 4 hours. That total of 750 was at 7 p.m. last night. Probably thousands more, with the sun starting to rise at www.bringbackbowling.com
Keep spreading the word, before every bowling center in Washington state is done. Forever.
Phase 2 starts Wednesday with a second letter to Washington state, local officials and the governor’s office to give us a chance to reopen.
We’ll show Olympia we’re safe.
Phase 3 is Saturday with Bring Back Bowling Day rallies at your local bowling center statewide.
COVID 19 and our elected officials have put us in jail. Locked the doors. Turned off the lights. Taken away our liberties. With no hope to see daylight again. Last time we checked, none of these proud local business owners had broken a single law, nor has any bowling center owner been arrested.
Now that’s criminal.
I know we can count on your support. Keep sending the emails over and over and over for five minutes. You’ll feel better. And so will we.
We love you guys.
Greg Olsen
Executive director
Washington State Bowling Proprietors’ Association
