My name is Ron Skagen. I am a PUD commissioner for Douglas County PUD in East Wenatchee, Washington.
I have been a PUD commissioner for 14 years. During this time, I have served as Douglas PUD president, president of the Washington PUD Association, on the board and executive committee for the American Public Power Association and on the APPA Police Maker Council.
Ben and I both began service to our local PUDs at about the same time. During this time, Ben and I have served together on the WPUDA Executive Committee (Ben has been the treasurer for several terms), the APPA board and on APPA’s Policy Maker’s Council. Ben is also a past chairman of the PAC.
I hold Ben in the highest respect, both personally and professionally. We have traveled to Washington, D.C. together for many years while visiting our congressmen/women and the senators to promote PUD issues in D.C.
I have learned to count on Ben for an honest yet respectful critique when I lobbied for our PUDs. Ben has good relationships with our congressional delegation and has excellent insight in how to best communicate on critical issues.
I also appreciate and value Ben’s service to our state PUD association (WPUDA). As an experienced CPA, he has provided valuable guidance on both our budget committee and the executive committee. Other PUD commissioners trust Ben’s judgement and appreciate his service. His ability to make friends with PUD commissioners and others in the “PUD world” has benefited Lewis County and all the PUDs in our state.
I personally endorse Ben Kostick as Lewis County PUD commissioner.
Ron Skagen,
East Wenatchee
