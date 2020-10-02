I have known Ben Kostick for over 34 years. All the years I have known him he has been involved in his community caring about where he lives and has always worked hard to help his community.
Ben is running for re-election as Lewis County PUD commissioner. There is not a doubt in my mind that Ben has done an exemplary job because everything he puts his heart and soul into doing the best job he can. We definitely need people like Ben Kostick in that position. He’s articulate, dependable and knowledgeable.
Ben is easy to talk with and always willing to complete any task given. I urge you to vote for Ben Kostick for re-election for PUD commissioner. I know you won’t be sorry.
Sharon Taylor
Chehalis
