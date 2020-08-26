The Chronicle’s recent article misrepresented Governor Inslee’s letter to the Office of Chehalis Basin. The headline said he was ordering them to stop planning for a flood reduction dam and consider other alternatives for the next six months. The fact is he did direct that non-dam alternatives be researched, but he did not direct the process that has been ongoing for several years be stopped.
The recent process at the Board of the Office of Chehalis Basin has been a two-pronged approach. Habitat improvement projects to aid in fish and amphibian population growth and water retention to reduce flood damage. These are dual tracks that are being planned to support each other. The planned dam is unique in design in that it would block water only during serious flood events.
A number of habitat improvement projects have already taken place in recent years and planning for miles more are in the process. The Lewis Conservation District as well as neighboring districts has done acres of tree plantings along streams as part of the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, usually called CREP. The District has also done numerous culvert replacement projects to open miles of streams to spawning fish and habitat for juvenile fish.
The planning for these habitat improvement projects is intended to mitigate issues raised by the Environmental Impact Statement recently released That EIS was severely flawed in a number of areas, including the fact it did not recognize planning for mitigation to improve stream habitat.
The Chronicle had been a strong supporter of a solution to reduce flooding and at the same time to improve stream habitat. The misrepresentation of the governor’s letter makes one wonder why they are apparently turning their back on the community they say they represent and of which they are part. Their office in Centralia is one of the areas that would gain significantly from flood reduction plans.
If the Chronicle is going to take an editorial position in opposition of water retention for flood reduction, I would urge them to do that on the editorial page and to report the facts of the news without letting editorializing creep into that reporting.
Dave Fenn
Curtis
Editor’s Note: The Chronicle Editorial Board strongly disagrees with the accusation of intentionally misrepresenting Gov. Inslee’s letters in a news article to promote an anti-dam agenda.
Inslee directed the state Department of Ecology to stop work on an Environmental Impact Statement necessary to the development of the proposed dam through the end of the year and divert funding to help the Chehalis Basin Board come up with a plan to find a basin-wide non-dam alternative. The board was also directed to continue work on mitigation for possible environmental impacts of a dam.
The Chronicle has long written editorials in favor of the dam and continues to support local and regional flood control projects on our Opinion page. The opinions of The Chronicle’s editorial board do not influence the substance of news stories, which deal in objective facts.
The full story and full text of Inslee’s letters is available at https://bit.ly/3hr4KeB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.