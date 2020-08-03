On Thursday, July 30th, China and Hong Kong disqualified 12 candidates for their election, set for September, because they don’t like their political beliefs. They also announced they might delay the election for one year, using COVID-19 as an excuse (they confirmed the delay on the 31st). That very same day, July 30th, President Trump tweeted a suggestion that we delay our election as well.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, responded to China and Hong Kong’s actions saying, “the elections must proceed on time. They must be held. The people of Hong Kong deserve to have their voice represented by the elected officials that they choose in those elections.”
Trump’s press secretary responded by saying their actions “undermine the democratic processes and freedoms that have underpinned Hong Kong’s prosperity.” And virtually all Republicans in the House and Senate agreed that we will not postpone our election.
Is the Trump administration saying Hong Kong is entitled to their election but we are not? Voting is one of the foundations of a democracy and we have held our elections on time in this country in times of war, a depression, and other crises.
In 2016, Trump said the election would be rigged and fraudulent, until he won. Now he is saying the same thing again, but this time he is really afraid he will lose. By spreading the false narrative that mail-in voting is unsafe and fraudulent, and that this election will be rigged, he is undermining yet another of our democratic foundations. He is also saying he might not accept the results of the election. Classic dictator move.
Trump has also tweeted that mail-in voting is fraudulent but voting by absentee ballot is “good!” Does he really not understand that both are submitted primarily by mail? And we Washingtonians know that voting by mail is safe and secure. Our Republican Secretary of State has confirmed this on numerous occasions, as have others.
In 2004, Trump went on Access Hollywood to show himself voting, but it only showed Trump as incompetent as ever. Just look on youtube and search for — Access Hollywood Trump Tries to Vote. He goes to three polling places and isn’t on the list at any of them (makes one wonder if he had ever voted in person before or whether he just forgot the polling place he voted at the year before). Then it shows him filling out a provisional ballot in his limo.
Many people have died to protect our democracy, which includes our right to vote. So, make sure to vote Trump out this November!
Susan Miller
Onalaska
