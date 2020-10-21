The first thing I looked at on my official voting ballot was the presidential race. I was surprised to see Joe Biden listed first, since I always felt the first one listed has an edge over the rest. Then I turned the ballot over. Of the Democratic and Republican candidates running for office, nine of the 12 have Democrats listed first, including the presidential race. Some people that are not familiar with either candidates will vote for the first one listed!
I called the secretary of state election office and was told it had something to do with the primary results. He put me on hold, then told me its the county’s that put these ballots out.
I called the Lewis County election office next, and when I questioned him on why the Democrats are listed first, he also put me on hold. When he came back he said it’s a random draw.
Wow, What a coincidence that nine out of 12, the Democrats were listed first on the ballot, including the presidential pace!
Thomas R. Hicker
Vader
