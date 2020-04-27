I applaud the sheriff from Snohomish County refusing to enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay at home order.
Comrade Inslee had the audacity to say, and I quote from his presser, “You can’t arbitrarily pick and choose which laws you want to follow.”
That’s rich coming from Inslee who continues to defy federal laws on immigration amongst others by having a sanctuary state.
What a hypocrite! This two faced political hack needs voted out now as well as lawsuits filed.
Dana Erenberger
Onalaska
