I want to applaud Lindsey Pollock, candidate for county commissioner, on the huge success in her primary election. Nearly 60 percent of voters in Commissioner District 2 thought Lindsey should be their next county commissioner.
We need a thoughtful hard-working representative with the ability to kick-start the economy here. We need business to find Lewis County welcoming, land-use restrictions adjusted to bring needed housing, infrastructure provided to safely accommodate all.
I want an active and professional county commissioner like Lindsey Pollock. Everyone in the county gets to vote for all the county commissioners. I hope all three districts take their cue from district 2 and vote for Lindsey Pollock.
Judy Selleck
Centralia
