Now that I am paying more attention to the injustices around the world, the antics of the Left here seem surreal. I imagine an "awards program" for justice and humanitarian activists:
Bangladeshi activist: I brought food and water to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya chased out of their own country.
Sudanese activist: I got counseling services to refugee children who watched their parents get beheaded with machetes.
Thai activist: I brought attention and the shutdown of a child sex trafficking enterprise.
Russian activist: I protested in 20 below zero weather when Putin tried to poison his political detractor.
Chinese activist: I built and advertised lists of "disappeared" Hong Kong democracy activists.
U.S. activist: I got a company to change the name of a product from "Aunt Jemima" to "Pearl Milling Company."
Jami Lund
Centralia