I reviewed your proposed resolutions for the levy, and I have a positive idea to contribute.
As you seek to increase the tax collection in the upcoming levy renewal, would you consider putting two or three intended service enhancements in the text of the resolution?
For example, the Citizens for Centralia Schools campaign would be able to confidently say that levy increases would provide the dual-busing schedule, expanded vocational programs, free lunches for those above 185 percent of poverty level, regular use of the pool without charge, or whatever other service enhancements you want to promise.
Are there service changes you believe would be important to make the schools of tomorrow better than today? As district leaders, your priorities for the future direction of the school services could also be promised, funded and delivered in a voter-approved levy resolution. For example, if you believe it is important to create a culture of respect at the middle and high school by specific staffing, training, family engagement and incentives, it could be indicated in the resolution.
We know there is a backlog of facilities improvements — especially if you want to equitably serve the students of Futurus High School and Washington Elementary. Likewise, some land needs to be purchased for the phase two of the capital plan we were all promised when remodeling the high school knocked those two schools off the priority list. Put these kinds of one-time costs like land, major repairs or building purchases into the levy resolution.
I believe amending the resolution to make promises like this would go a long way toward recapturing the trust and enthusiasm of the community.
Those who share my belief that creating a promising levy resolution would be important should add their thoughts about what the levy should promise on the district’s community survey website https://www.centralia.k12.wa.us/budgetsurvey
Jami Lund
Centralia
