I’m amazed at some of the attitudes being taken regarding the coronavirus and instructions being made by Gov. Jay Inslee and being ignored by sections of the public.
Australian states went into lockdown earlier in the year so that one was confined to their home state. No interstate travel and certainly no overseas travel was allowed.
Borders are opening by Dec. 8, except South Australia which remains closed. The situation was uncomfortable but has proved rewarding.
Australia’s population is 25 million and only 907 deaths. New Zealand’s population is 5 million and 25 deaths.
Washington State’s population is 7.8 million and over 2,800 deaths and rising because people are not abiding by the rules.
The governor is trying his best to protect the people of Washington state but is being ignored. Of course when a person dies the family will blame the government and not themselves for their selfish attitude.
Please listen and abide so we can all get out of this mess.
Ron Field
Morton
