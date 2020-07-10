In the year 2020 75 percent of this nation completely lost their ability to critically think and was panic buying toilet paper, our leftist controlled media and the progressive left Democrats politically hijacked a virus, a safe 65-year approved drug, hydroxychloroquine became rat poison, Twitter/Facebook/YouTube blocked, censored, deleted, fact checked, medical professionals with differing opinions about COVID-19 that went against the media narrative, the leftist internet outrage mob and state health officials went after dissenting health care professionals and threaten them both personally and professionally.
In the year 2020 a historian from Toledo became an expert on the need to wear masks, mostly made of cloth and doesn’t stop anything, our nation’s health care workers became Tik Tok entertainers because of empty hospitals, millions of dollars was spent and wasted on field hospitals in major cities with very few patients visiting them. A Chronicle Sports Writer covers a BLM rally and cites a study that claimed the No. 1 cause of deaths for young Black males is the police, neighbors snitched on neighbors for not staying quarantined or wearing a mask, young grocery store cashiers believe they are helping stop the spread of a virus by wearing a mask at work and then shop in the same grocery store without a mask, schools were closed and millions of high school and college seniors’ final year was ruined in order to not pass the virus onto grandma and grandpa; yet grandma and grandpa still died, 61 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Washington state were in long term health care facilities or nursing homes, 81 percent in Minnesota.
In the year 2020, on July 4 weekend, 89 mostly Black Chicago citizens were shot. Seventy two were wounded and 17 dead, 1 a young, 7 year old Black girl; none were killed by the police. And “White Coats for Black Lives” didn’t “virtue signal” kneel, while wearing a mask, in front of Providence Centralia Hospital.
Theodore Even
Chehalis
