Adversity does not build character; it reveals it. It is unfortunate that, after being defeated in the primary, Commissioner Edna Fund decided to launch personal attacks to divert the attention of the voters from the actual issues that matter in the election.
During her last campaign, she failed to disclose she supported defunding the Lewis County Senior Centers. When public outrage began to build regarding the decision made after the election, she blamed the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office (me in particular). This led Julie Zander, Commissioner Fund’s good friend, to spend a good portion of her column on Oct. 13, attempting to take me to task for the advice given. Unfortunately, both Ms. Zander and Commissioner Fund are failing to relay what occurred accurately.
In actuality, the prosecutor’s office did tell the commissioners the funding of the Senior Centers, as provided, was gifting public funds as defined by law. However, what Ms. Zander and Commissioner Fund have failed to mention is that the prosecutor’s office also outlined the process needed to allow funding to continue without the gifting issue.
I’m not sure why the information was not relayed accurately to the public, but the actions of the county must be transparent.
Ms. Zander’s column also spoke to the recent salary increase recommended to the elected officials. Ms. Zander is right in that Commissioner Fund voiced her objection to the raises. However, Commissioner Fund knew the raises were coming and took no action to stop them and has taken no action to change the pay, other than changing her vote and approving raises for the remaining elected officials. Commissioner Fund’s actions seem to contradict what she told the public.
Commissioner Fund and Ms. Zander have also complained about challenger Sean Swope “campaigning” while working for Twin Transit (which he self-reported). Swope was transparent in his mistake. Frankly, the fact he was helping deliver food to seniors is vital, especially in the current climate where the Senior Centers have limited funding.
Now Commissioner Fund wants to claim Swope is an anti-vaxxer rather than stating his actual position that people should have a say in their medical decisions. While Commissioner Fund has complained about some of the Lewis County Health Officer’s decisions, she fails to mention she is on the Board of Health, charged with, among other tasks, guiding the health officer.
This is not what Lewis County needs or deserves. This is not leadership. It is time to bring leadership back. Vote Swope for county commissioner.
Jonathan Meyer
Centralia, Lewis County Prosecutor
