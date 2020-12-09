To the middle-aged man proudly walking into Walmart without a mask, telling the poor greeter that he wasn’t giving up his freedom as he was handing out masks.
We shouldn’t need the governor to tell us to act like decent human beings. Let me lay down some facts:
1) Coronavirus is highly contagious, including being contagious from those with mild or no symptoms.
2) Coronavirus is highly deadly, being approximately as lethal as the 1919 influenza strain which killed tens of millions worldwide.
3) Masks have been repeatedly shown to be effective at dramatically reducing the spread of this disease, and the science has been clear on this for months.
No one is telling you to give up your freedom. Your breath may be dangerous to the life and safety of other human beings. All we ask is that you place a piece of fabric between that breath and the mouth of me, my friends, my wife, my family.
You shouldn’t need to actively try to kill my grandmother to get your groceries.
So, please, buy a cloth mask, or some disposable surgical masks. Put the loops over your ears and wear a mask any time you’re in public, around other humans, like any sane, functioning adult concerned about the welfare of the people in their community would do.
Asking you to act like an adult is not a high bar, so, please, stop this childish nonsense.
Samuel Jennings
Chehalis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.