For the past 10 years I have had the pleasure of working with Peter Abbarno who has dedicated his time, talent and resources to many local organizations and causes in Lewis County. That is why I am endorsing Peter Abbarno for State House of Representatives in the 20th Legislative District.
My first interaction with Peter was while I was serving as President of the United Way of Lewis County Board of Directors. Peter never hesitated to support and promote the United Way of Lewis County’s mission of lifting 30 percent of families out of poverty by 2030. Advocating for the ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) population and raising awareness to create lasting changes to improve lives and strengthen local communities is a priority. The ALICE population is striving for financial stability but faces complex barriers. Solutions will take a multi-faceted approach from private and public sectors, as well as the community. Peter is passionate about getting to the root cause of the issue unlike other elected leaders who just meet and continue to talk about the problems. I have watched Peter work and he is not just someone who talks about problems, he gets something done.
Over the past two years, Peter has been a leader on the steering committee for the newly proposed United Learning Center in Centralia and advocating for early education and early intervention among working families. Peter recognizes that ending intergenerational poverty is a long-term project that begins with access to early educational opportunities. Building strong communities and promoting strong families is not only the hallmark of Peter’s campaign but evidenced by his actions working alongside us for many years.
Please join me in supporting Peter Abbarno for State House of Representative in the 20th Legislative District.
Todd Chaput
Chehalis
